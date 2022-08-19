Win Stuff
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office joins Get Pulled Over Labor Day Campaign

-
-(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beginning Friday, Aug. 19, through Monday, Sept. 5, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day Campaign.

This campaign is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. It is focused on stopping impaired driving, whether alcohol or legal or illegal drugs cause it.

The sheriff’s office said it will be out in full force, heavily patrolling the streets and highways to ensure everyone enjoys their holiday safely.

