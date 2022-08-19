Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.

Garry D. Artman, 64, of Florida.
Garry D. Artman, 64, of Florida.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi.

64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack.

On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a woman in the Caledonia Township. It was determined that she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

KCSO detectives, along with advancements in DNA testing, were able to further piece together evidence from the murder.

After meeting with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, charges of homicide – open murder, homicide – felony murder and criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree were authorized.

Artman was reportedly arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers after a traffic stop on Interstate 59 on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Michigan.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
Cory Alan Grubbs, 34, of Monticello.
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation

Latest News

Laurel partnered with Mississippi Power to install four Level II electric vehicle chargers in...
City of Laurel partners with Mississippi Power to install EV chargers
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing...
Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person
The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to host "Zoostock" Friday night.
The Freaky Deaky Splash Pad of Funky Foam returns for 3rd annual ‘Zoostock’
The U.S. Forest Service is offering a list of safety tips when it comes to outdoor target...
Forest Service offers target shooting safety tips