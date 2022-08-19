Luckyday Foundation adds another $9.6 million to USM scholarship fund

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s most generous benefactors has been at it again.

The Luckyday Foundation of Ridgeland recently committed $9.6 million to USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program.

To date, the Luckyday Foundation has impacted more 2,200 students, making it USM’s most generous benefactor.

“The Luckyday Foundation has left an indelible impact on the university and the communities they serve,” said Stace Mercier, executive director of the USM Foundation. “Thousands of Luckyday scholars at Southern Miss have been forever changed through the program’s focus on scholarship, community, service and leadership.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Luckyday Foundation for their trust, partnership and transformative philanthropy.”

Founded by the late Frank Rogers Day of Jackson, the Luckyday Foundation funds scholarships for Mississippi high school seniors at USM, Mississippi State University and The University of Mississippi.

The Luckyday Scholars Program was established at USM over two decades ago and provides students opportunities for continued scholarship, engaging in community, experiencing service and growing as servant leaders through a variety of programming options.

The performance of Luckyday Scholars continues to be astounding, as evidenced by a current cumulative 3.6 grade-point average.

This achievement illustrates that financial support aligned with student engagement and meaningful service can lead to exceptional rates of academic success and ultimately, graduation and career success.

“We are so very grateful to be a significant part of the Luckyday Foundation’s mission of creating a community of scholars who aspire to servant leadership,” said Larry Sparkman, director of USM’s Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program. “The Luckyday Foundation has made a significant impact on the lives of thousands of students through their faithful giving and programmatic investments at Southern Miss.

“Through the Luckyday Foundation’s giving and work at Southern Miss, committed Mississippi students are able to attend Southern Miss and are given resources and opportunities to help them flourish as engaged students and citizens during their university experience.”

Founded in 1959, the USM Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to serving the university community by overseeing efforts to raise private support for scholarships and other academic needs at Southern Miss.

For more information on supporting The University of Southern Mississippi, call the USM Foundation at (601) 266-5210 or visit usmfoundation.com.

For more information about the Luckyday Citizenship Scholars Program at Southern Miss, visit usm.edu/luckyday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.