Laurel’s Cherished Hearts holds fundraiser for child advocacy center

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Aug. 19, the nonprofit Cherished Hearts raised money through a downtown Laurel fundraiser.

The organization said its goal is to create a child’s advocacy center in Jones County for abused children. They partnered with the Knight Butcher to sell sandwiches to raise money for the opening of this center.

“We currently don’t have a children’s advocacy center serving Jones County,” said Beth Brown, Cherished Hearts organizational facilitator. “So, if our children are involved in allegations involving physical abuse or sexual abuse, things of that nature, they are having to travel as far as Gulfport, MS, to receive forensic interviews.

“Our main goal right now is just to be able to open in Jones County. We hope to be able to provide services to children and families in our community very soon.”

The organization will host another community event at the Laurel Young Women’s Christian Organization (YWCO) on Sep. 14.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.