Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County

Believed to be traveling with Thornton was a pit bull named “Big Head.” A family member advises that the dog is not aggressive.

Thornton stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds to 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Thornton has tattoos on his left shoulder and his right forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis Guy Thornton is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

