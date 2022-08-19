Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. deputies seeking missing person

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking the public's help in locating 59-year-old...
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking the public's help in locating 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Jones County deputies are seeking 59-year-old Lewis Guy Thornton, a white male last seen on or around Aug. 9 walking in the Burnt Bridge Road area of Jones County

Believed to be traveling with Thornton was a pit bull named “Big Head.” A family member advises that the dog is not aggressive.

Thornton stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds to 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Thornton has tattoos on his left shoulder and his right forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis Guy Thornton is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
Cory Alan Grubbs, 34, of Monticello.
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
A person was fatally electrocuted early Wednesday morning at a power substation on Cleveland's...
Person dies of electrocution; body found tangled in wires at substation
Gov. Tate Reeves ended applications for a rent-assistance program that showed up as being...
Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program

Latest News

The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to host "Zoostock" Friday night.
The Freaky Deaky Splash Pad of Funky Foam returns for 3rd annual ‘Zoostock’
The U.S. Forest Service is offering a list of safety tips when it comes to outdoor target...
Forest Service offers target shooting safety tips
Cason's mother, Stephanie Breaux, believes he was left on the bus for up to 2 hours. She says...
3-year-old left in hot daycare bus, Picayune daycare worker charged with felony
-
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office joins Get Pulled Over Labor Day Campaign