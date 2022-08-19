Hattiesburg Public Schools see improved state test scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the statewide test results for the 2021-2022 school year, showing Hattiesburg Public Schools had significant improvement in all subjects.

The number of students in the school district scoring proficient or advanced in math, English Language Arts (ELA), science and U. S. history increased compared to previous years.

Superintendent Robert Williams said the district’s strong strategic plan contributed to the success of the test scores.

“One of our strategic goals is to ensure our curriculum, our instruction and our assignments are aligned along with our professional development,” said Williams. “So, we have been able to provide more high-quality learning materials in front of our students so that what they see on a daily basis meets or exceeds to what they would see on the state test.”

The percentage of the students scoring proficient or advanced in 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade ELA assessments and in grades 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th-grade mathematics and Algebra 1 were higher than the state average.

“We want to be able to graduate students that are life-ready, college-ready and career ready,” said Williams. “So, for us, it goes beyond the test if we are providing the students with experiences that will prepare them for the workforce.”

Williams said the district would continue to build upon this success for future school years.

“Moving forward, of course, we want to continue to build upon some of the gains we have been able to make over the past few years, but also we want to continue to work in enhancing our learning environments,” said Williams. “We look forward for the new assessment scores to come out, and we just hope to make not only our community proud, but we want to make sure that our students know we are very proud of them and the hard work they have accomplished.”

According to the school district, the accountability grades for the 2021- 2022 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sep. 29.

