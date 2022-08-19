Win Stuff
The Freaky Deaky Splash Pad of Funky Foam returns for 3rd annual ‘Zoostock’

The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to host "Zoostock" Friday night.
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Freaky Deaky Splash Pad of Funky Foam is returning for the third annual “Zoostock” on Friday, Aug. 19, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at The Hattiesburg Zoo.

Tickets for Zoostock 2022 are $10 purchased online in advance or $15 at the gate. You can click HERE to purchase tickets.

At this event, you can slip into your tie-dye T-shirt, your best tasseled vest, a great pair of shades or your hippest pair of bell bottoms - just make sure you wear your best threads.

Official Zoostock merchandise including T-shirts and tank tops, which are available in the Zoo’s gift shop and will be available for purchase the night of the event.

Attendees can hang loose, check out the heavy DJ spinning twitchin’ tunes while you dance the night away or freak out with their friends on our exclusive Splash Pad of Foam.

Mellow out with cool tunes at the Pavilion of Peace & Love where you can get your game on with large-scale party games including a giant Jenga and competitive cornhole. The ‘peace train’ and the ‘psychedelic carousel’ will be running all evening for laid-back riders to enjoy over and over.

There will also be plenty of 60′s inspired icy beverages to keep you cool and tasty grub for purchase.

Zoostock is open to adults age 21 and older.

Annual passes do not apply for this event. Zoostock 2022 is sponsored by Stokes Distributing and Hattiesburg Coca-Cola.

For more information about the zoo, click HERE.

