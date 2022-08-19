Forest Service offers target shooting safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - This month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is highlighting recreational sports shooting with its “Know Before You Go” before a trip into Mississippi’s national forests.

For example, the Forest Service offers the following tips when target shooting outside of a designated shooting area in your national forest, including:

Use a dirt backstop at least 15 feet high and 25 feet wide

The backstop should have no rocks

Always be aware of what lies beyond your target.

“It is illegal to shoot or put targets on trees or damage forest resources when target practicing,” said Anthony Bolton, law enforcement patrol captain. “Only use paper targets, not TVs, refrigerators, deep freezers, cans, propane bottles, or other hazardous materials. Always pack out all targets and garbage when you leave,”

It is prohibited to shoot:

In or within 150 yards of a residence, building, campsite, developed recreation area, or occupied area.

Across a body of water or a national forest road

To cause injury or damage to a person or property.

Practice safe gun handling by:

Treating every gun as if it is loaded

Never let a firearm point at anything you do not intend to shoot

Keeping your finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target and you are ready to shoot

Making sure of your target and what is beyond it

Do not have alcoholic beverages present while discharging a firearm.

Please check in with your local Forest Service district office to ensure you follow all the rules.

for more information on hunting and shooting, please review our website https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/shooting

