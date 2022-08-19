Win Stuff
City of Laurel partners with Mississippi Power to install EV chargers

Laurel partnered with Mississippi Power to install four Level II electric vehicle chargers in the downtown Laurel area.(City of Laurel)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel drivers and guests now have an electric option with the city’s new electric vehicle chargers.

The city of Laurel and Mississippi Power recently partnered to install four Level II chargers in the downtown area, near the Rusty Chandelier. The chargers are free to use.

“We hope that our visitors to downtown will charge up for a few hours as they take a break and enjoy our restaurants and other shopping opportunities that are available,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee. “It is a great pleasure to partner with MS Power yet again to offer this new addition to our guests and residents.”

Located just off the interstate, the chargers are convenient for drivers to get to and provide a speedy charge of approximately 35 miles an hour.

“We applaud the city of Laurel’s latest move to create a cleaner and greener city for its residents and many visitors,” said Mississippi Power Area Manager Joe Cole. “Electrification is the future, and we are proud to support our local communities to help them become more accessible for EV drivers.”

Mississippi Power has also partnered with several cities across the state to support the installation of new chargers. They are currently working with Laurel officials to explore additional locations for four more Level II chargers in the area.

