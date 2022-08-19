The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council removed a golf cart ordinance from the general meeting agenda this week.

Mayor Johnny Magee said the council removed the ordinance for it to be revised, not to be taken away indefinitely.

“The state has some certain criteria that they set up, certain things that you have to have like seatbelts, lights, windshield decals on the back, insurance, driver’s license, so all those things are from the state,” said Magee.

He said the revision would make the ordinance more user-friendly, meaning that the City of Laurel will inform the residents of golf cart requirements and not seek out violations.

“Not going to inspect the golf carts,” said Magee. “We’re going to inform the people who come and pick up a permit of what the state law requires. If somebody in a golf cart gets stopped by the police, then they will be able to instruct them as to what they need to do in order to come into compliance.”

While user-friendly, the ordinance, if passed, will not permit golf carts on every road within the city.

“Some of the state-maintained highways that’s over 30 mph, but for the most part, we’re just going to let people enjoy their golf carts,” said Magee.

The city council will meet again on September 6 to discuss the ordinance.

