Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Steve Buckley returns for his seventh season as Jones College’s head coach – but his team will again look different this fall.

Forty-four of the 60 players suited up for the Bobcats are new to Ellisville. It’s the standard of two-year junior colleges, forced to replace guys year-in and year-out.

Buckley believes it speaks to the talent in Mississippi that every school in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges is able to reload from season to season.

“Mississippi is the most over-recruited state in the country and under-evaluated,” Buckley said. “Everybody comes in but nobody does their homework anymore. They’re stuck on print-outs and computers. I learned this from Jeff Bower a long time ago - get on every dirt road, turn over every rock, look behind every tree - they’re there. They are there. I don’t care if a kid has an offer, doesn’t have an offer - if my staff projects him as a Division I player we’re going to recruit him. And we’ve been successful. We’ve had 126 kids sign in the five or six years we’ve been here. Mississippi talent football-wise is not second to anybody.”

Jones College opens the season against Itawamba Community College on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Ellisville.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.