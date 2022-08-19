Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
The City of Hattiesburg passed an ordinance on Tuesday allowing golf carts to be driven on some...
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly’s legal team is getting its chance Friday to question the government’s...
R. Kelly’s lawyer gets chance to question government witness
6pm Headlines 8/18
6pm Headlines 8/18
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
10pm Headlines 8/18
10pm Headlines 8/18