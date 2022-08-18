Win Stuff
William Carey welcomes new students to campus on Move-In Day

William Carey move in day
William Carey move in day(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain or shine, it was an exciting day for incoming freshmen and transfer students on the William Carey Hattiesburg campus as they moved into their new college home.

“So I’m really excited for all of the events we have planned cause not only do all the freshmen get to experience it for the first time, the majority of the team leaders, including myself, are getting to experience it,” said Student Leader Adian Albritton. “So I am really excited about this, getting to invest in the freshman and help them grow just as people helped me grow in my first year. I’m so excited to be able to invest in people like that.”

The excitement seemed to carry throughout the campus, even to the new international students and men’s soccer team members, who came from as far away as Ireland and the Czech Republic.

“I’m really excited,” said Andreas Kokoska, Czech Republic. “I love it here so far, so I can’t wait to get started,”

“I can’t wait to get going,” said Jamie Wynee, Ireland. “The season starts tomorrow, so it’s been a long time coming, but I’m really excited.”

Even as the campus felt the rain early Thursday morning, freshman Rhyann Martin said she felt nothing but open arms as she unloaded her furniture in front of her dorm.

“I have loved being on campus so far,” said Martin. “Everyone has been very helpful, especially with me moving in and not having a lot of people helping me from my family here, so just a lot of people offering to take stuff to my room.”

The university will also host its Crusader Game Challenge on Friday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. on the intramural field.

