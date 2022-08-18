Win Stuff
‘We look forward to working with the team’: MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received approval from the Mississippi State Personnel Board to hire the Jones Walker Law Firm to move forward with civil litigation to recover the misspent TANF funds.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch had already approved the proposed contract with Jones Walker.

“This litigation must go forward to accomplish our stated goal of recovering and returning to the taxpayers the millions of dollars in misspent TANF funds,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS. “MDHS has selected Jones Walker, a firm of some 370 attorneys with offices and professionals in eight states and the District of Columbia, to continue with this important litigation. "

Kaytie Pickett and Adam Stone, who will lead the Jones Walker team representing MDHS, focus their practices on complex commercial litigation and have handled high-profile, challenging, and large commercial cases in a number of states.

“They have a deep bench and are well acquainted with complex electronic discovery platforms, which will be crucial in a case like this involving hundreds and thousands of documents. We look forward to working with the team at Jones Walker,” Anderson concluded.

