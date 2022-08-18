Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Walmart on U.S. 98 reopens after Wednesday power outage

-
-(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 has reopened.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the store reopened at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will resume normal business hours.

On Wednesday, a Walmart spokesperson said the closure was due to a power outage. The store was expected to reopen that afternoon.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

Latest News

City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits...
Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits
City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits...
Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits
Todd J. Blanchard
Merit Health Wesley announces new CEO
The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98