Walmart on U.S. 98 reopens after Wednesday power outage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 has reopened.

According to the store’s Facebook page, the store reopened at 6 a.m. on Thursday and will resume normal business hours.

On Wednesday, a Walmart spokesperson said the closure was due to a power outage. The store was expected to reopen that afternoon.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

