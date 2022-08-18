Win Stuff
USM’s Pride of Mississippi back together under new CDC guidelines

Most members will perform for the first time without the strict distancing and masking guidelines of the last two years.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID guidelines just in time for the start of school.

For marching bands who come to campus early, such as The Pride of Mississippi at Southern Miss, this makes the transition back to campus feel seamless.

“We’re coming back to things that we’ve done and we forgot over the past few years, but it makes things a lot more fun from last year when we had to still navigate masks on campus for certain parts and distancing,” said Director Travis Higa. “Now, we don’t necessarily have those dividers between us.”

With fewer restrictions come happier students.

“I can see even with our students in the past few days, they’re just more excited to be around each other, and the relationships are taking off,” said Higa.

For students like Jeremiah Parker, who is now a drum major in The Pride, this is not just a sense of normalcy but a blast from the past.

“This year is almost as if I’m getting a taste of what it was whenever I first got here,” said Parker. “I’m getting to experience it all over again, just on a completely different side.”

Now, the students are playing like it is 2019, with no masks or distancing requirements. Parker said he is excited that these incoming freshmen do not have to go through similar obstacles to start their collegiate music experience.

“Everybody had such strict precautions that we had to abide by,” said Parker. “I’m happy that we’re getting to learn and grow in a sense that is familiar again. I’m really excited for that.”

The Pride will host its first concert on Aug. 26 at Southern Station. The show is free to attend.

