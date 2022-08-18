Win Stuff
Topgolf plans for Mobile confirmed

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plans are moving forward to build a Topgolf entertainment complex in Mobile.

Developers have spoken with city departments about their plans to tear down the old Hollywood Theater at McGowin Park.

On Thursday, the Mobile County Commission will vote on spending up to $1.25 million on construction and site improvements. The meeting agenda also states the city is expected to contribute the same amount.

FOX10 News learned of the plans earlier this year and questioned city leaders about the Topgolf development. At that time, the mayor’s office said there were no formal plans for the site.

