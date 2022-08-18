Win Stuff
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s

By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Starkville teenager is the face of a new mental health campaign with Macy’s, raising money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

It’s the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization that educates, supports, and advocates for healthy minds.

Starkville’s 15-year-old Alex Jones turned to a non-profit, called the JED Foundation, because she desired to start a conversation around racial injustice while supporting students of color.

Then, after working with Jones, JED teamed up with NAMI and Macy’s.

As part of a six-week-long, national charitable giving and round-up campaign through September 14, Macy’s customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar (up to $0.99), donating the change to JED and NAMI.

The funds raised will provide resources for youth mental health care through education and support programs at schools and campuses in underserved communities across the United States.

Alex is just like other teens – she has a little brother, likes watching TV, and is on the varsity softball and volleyball team.

But, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alex said she began experiencing a decline in her own emotional well-being transitioning to high school.

“Sharing your identity and being vulnerable helps you grow and develop throughout your life,” said Alex. “Just like my peers, my mental health journey is only beginning, but I’m confident I will get to where I want to be.”

Now, Jones is starting conversations around mental health and racial injustice while supporting other students of color.

She dreams of starting a community support group so other teenagers, like her, have somewhere to turn.

