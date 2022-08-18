Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts.
Tyler was reported as a runaway Tuesday by the sheriff’s office after she was last seen at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area.
PCSO thanks everyone who helped, and a special thank you to the person who reported the information.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.