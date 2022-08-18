Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts.

Tyler was reported as a runaway Tuesday by the sheriff’s office after she was last seen at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area.

PCSO thanks everyone who helped, and a special thank you to the person who reported the information.

