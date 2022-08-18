Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are heating up between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department ahead of Thursday’s wiffleball game.

The departments will square off at Friendship/Eastside Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Though it is a friendly game, both departments are exchanging good-natured jibes before the first pitch.

“The real heat they get is getting cats out of a tree and putting burgers on a grill,” said Sgt. Lashaunda Buckhalter with HPD. “They don’t know what real work is. They’ve never seen real work.

“The police? We know what real work is. We work hard every day.”

HFD Battalion Chief Robert Stephens responded by pointing to the fire department’s continued winning streak.

“We beat them in football,” said Stephens. “We beat them in softball. In basketball, we had to combine teams and go under the police department’s name just so they could win. We also won a beauty pageant before we ever had a woman working in the fire department.”

While teasing each other, both departments said this would be a friendly game strictly for bragging rights.

After the first responders game, a community game will start near 8 pm.

In addition to the department rivalry, the game will display new improvements to the parks.

