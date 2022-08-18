Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game

Things are heating up between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department ahead of Thursday’s wiffleball game.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are heating up between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department ahead of Thursday’s wiffleball game.

The departments will square off at Friendship/Eastside Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Though it is a friendly game, both departments are exchanging good-natured jibes before the first pitch.

“The real heat they get is getting cats out of a tree and putting burgers on a grill,” said Sgt. Lashaunda Buckhalter with HPD. “They don’t know what real work is. They’ve never seen real work.

“The police? We know what real work is. We work hard every day.”

HFD Battalion Chief Robert Stephens responded by pointing to the fire department’s continued winning streak.

“We beat them in football,” said Stephens. “We beat them in softball. In basketball, we had to combine teams and go under the police department’s name just so they could win. We also won a beauty pageant before we ever had a woman working in the fire department.”

While teasing each other, both departments said this would be a friendly game strictly for bragging rights.

After the first responders game, a community game will start near 8 pm.

In addition to the department rivalry, the game will display new improvements to the parks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

Latest News

The Pride of Mississippi begins practicing under loosened guidelines.
USM’s Pride of Mississippi back together under new CDC guidelines
Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game
Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game
The City of Hattiesburg passed an ordinance on Tuesday allowing golf carts to be driven on some...
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
Pine Belt pediatricians say it’s time for back-to-school checkups