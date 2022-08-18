Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
The City of Hattiesburg passed an ordinance on Tuesday allowing golf carts to be driven on some...
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg

Latest News

FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality...
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
Authorities in Missouri say Michaela Chism is facing child endangerment charges after her...
Police: Mother facing charges after 3-year-old son found dead with drugs in system
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump Organization executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify