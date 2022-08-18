Players of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove senior defensive end Jeramie Posey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s been an energy around Oak Grove this summer – a group of football players eager to get back on the field.

Jeramie Posey plans to leave it all out there for his senior season, embodying the attitude needed in a defensive end.

“He’s a big playmaker for us on the D-line,” said Oak Grove head coach Drew Causey. “He’s probably one of the quickest guys we’ve got. His first two steps are really fast. He started for us all last year and he’s gotten bigger and he’s grown. He’s probably grown three or four inches this offseason. We’re expecting big things out of him.”

“I like that my main job is to hit somebody,” Posey said. “My main job is to find whoever has the ball and lay them out.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt that Posey gets to practice with Oak Grove’s stout offensive line – a similar unit to the one which led the Warriors to the 2020 state championship.

That feeling is still fresh among seniors like Posey who are desperate to get back.

“Probably the best thing about this bunch is they’re very competitive, they like to compete every day in something,” Causey said. “There’s a lot of fire and a lot of desire to get back to where we want to get to – and that’s playing for a state championship.”

“The boys out here, they have a lot of heart, they have a lot of fight in them,” Posey said. “I’m really excited about this group. There’s a lot of kids returning, a lot of new kids. But we’re all very hungry, we’re all ready to get after it, especially after last year. We’re all still thinking about that and we’re all ready to just hit somebody in the mouth. We’re all ready to get after it.”

Here’s a look at Oak Grove’s 2022 schedule:

8/26 – vs. Harrison Central (at Milner Stadium in Gulfport) – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at Wayne County – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. Hattiesburg – 7:30 p.m.

9/15 – vs. John Curtis Christian – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – vs. Warren Central* – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Petal* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – vs. Meridian* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – at Terry* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. Brandon* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – vs. Pearl* – 7 p.m.

11/4 – at Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 3-6A opponent

