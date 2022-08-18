Player of the Pine Belt: South Jones RB Lane Brumley

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After going 3-7 last season South Jones head coach Todd Breland will lean on seniors like Lane Brumley to help the Braves change the script.

“With his attitude and his work ethic, he’s going to be one of our main ingredients this year,” Breland said.

Senior running back Lane Brumley is set to be an integral part of the South Jones roster with the Braves implementing a new style offense.

“A little more run-oriented style just kind of going with our personnel and utilizing the players we have,” the Braves head coach said.

“I’m pretty happy about it, I will say,” Lane Brumley said. “A lot of runs and it’s a lot of switching we do but it’s mainly to mess up the defense and it’s going to benefit us a lot if we buy into it.”

A versatile back, Breland first noticed Brumley’s toughness.

“He didn’t look the part but he played with such tenacity. He’s just a hard-working player. Gritty, not flashy but just work hards, shows up and gets results,” Breland said.

“I picture myself as a balanced running back. I can do it all. I try and help my team out in whatever I can to win,” Brumley said.

Off the field, Brumley brings a positive attitude and energy to everything he does.

“Always in a great mood. [He] will do whatever you ask him to do for the football team,” Breland said.

That includes playing on the other side of the ball for the first time at safety.

“It’s going to be my first year playing defense. It’s going to be an adjustment for me but I’m going to try my best,” Brumley said.

In his third year at the head of the Braves, Breland feels confident in the direction the program is moving.”

“We’re a young football team, talented team. Probably more talent going into my third year than we’ve had since I’ve been here.

“They’ve done a great job this summer and they’re ready to go. It’s a fun group to be around and they’re excited to play football. They show up every day and you can’t ask for anything else,” Breland said.

South Jones opens the season hosting Sumrall on Aug. 26.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.