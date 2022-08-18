Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12.

CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the Crime Suppression Unit was contacted by Cory Alan Grubbs, 34, of Monticello, after posing as a decoy in an online chat.

Poirer is certified through the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force to take part in chats as a juvenile to catch child predators.

Grubbs traveled to a non-disclosed location within Columbia’s police jurisdiction to meet the juvenile but was met by officers.

Grubbs, a computer technician at the Lawrence County School District, was arrested and charged with the enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

