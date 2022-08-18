Win Stuff
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.

By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive.

According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.

The heat index, or “feels like” temperatures, is the temperature it feels like when humidity and air temperature are combined.

The “Extreme Heat Belt,” where heat index temperatures are set to rise above 125 degrees within the next 30 years, stretches from the Northern Texas and Louisiana borders to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. They are calling this area an “Extreme Heat Belt.”

The model by the First Street Foundation shows that 50 counties will experience “Extreme Danger Days” next year. By the year 2053, 1,023 counties, they say, could experience these temperatures.

This would affect more than 107 million people. According to the model, a large swath of Mississippi would be affected as well.

“The First Street Foundation Extreme Heat Model provides property owners and communities a better understanding of their personal risk to heat in the present and 30 years in the future,” the report stated. “Information on heat risk at a high-resolution under current climate conditions as well as in the future allow for better informed decision-making around risk avoidance, adaptation options, and property preparation.”

