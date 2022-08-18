Win Stuff
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says

Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found.

The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family.

The suspects have also turned themselves in.

‼️ FOUND ‼️ Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. The suspects have turned themselves in. More details to come.

Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Thursday, August 18, 2022

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

