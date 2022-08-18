Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found.
The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family.
The suspects have also turned themselves in.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
