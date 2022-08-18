Missing Bay Springs Boy Has Been Found

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The missing nine year old boy from Bay Springs has been found.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Josh Smith was kidnapped by his mother, Kristina Smith, and her boyfriend, James Christopher Boleware. Smith was missing for almost two weeks. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says that Smith is now safe and reunited with his family.

The boys mother is being charged with grand larceny, kidnapping - punishment. Boleware is being charged with grand larceny and simple assault.

