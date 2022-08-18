Medical marijuana business making progress

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin.

“We have a whole new industry of cannabis marijuana,” said Nature’s Miracle Hemp Boutique owner Tommy Guillory. “There’s a lot of education that has to take place. We just have to follow the steps and let everybody work the deal, work the system so that everything comes together properly.”

Tommy Guillory was Mississippi’s first compliant CBD wholesaler and owns Nature’s Miracle Hemp Boutique. He said he expects business to officially begin later this year, but until then, Mississippians must pack their patience.

“Everything comes together legally so we’re all protected,” Guillory said. “As a coast community, we need to be protected too. Let them do their jobs, it’s a little timely process, but it’s all for a reason.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health is issuing licenses now. Cultivation licenses range from $5,000 to $100,000. For dispensaries, there is an application fee with a license fee annually. It starts at $40,000.

“This is a game-changer,” Guillory said. “This whole industry right now is just changing people’s lives around the world because we’re now realizing that the plant has so many more medicinal benefits to it. It’s not just about smoking weed and getting high. It’s more about what works with what is called our Endocannabinoid System and the CB1 and CB2 neurological receptors as to how this product works with the human body.”

Reportedly, some entering the medical marijuana business are having zoning concerns, but Guillory said that is to be expected with any novelty.

“The rules and regulations being put in place,” he added. “There are rules and regulations. That comes with any new concept. There will always be a couple of hiccups or mistakes.”

