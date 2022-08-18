Win Stuff
Laurel Magnet ranks 1st in mathematics for 2021-22 MAAP tests

Students and teachers celebrated the announcement of the Mississippi Academic Assessment...
Students and teachers celebrated the announcement of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) scores, in which Laurel Magnet place 1st in elementary mathematics.(Laurel Magnet School of the Arts)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts continues to be a top-scoring Mississippi school.

The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), and Laurel Magnet ranked in the top percentages over multiple subjects.

In statewide rankings, the school placed as follows:

  • 1st - 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade math
  • 2nd - 4th and 6th-grade English Language Arts (ELA)
  • 6th - 3rd-grade ELA
  • 10th - 6th-grade math
  • 11th - 5th-grade ELA
  • 13th - 5th-grade science

In the Pine Belt region, Laurel Magnet ranked 1st in 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th-grade ELA, 5th-grade science and 6th-grade math.

“Success is a group effort,” said Superintendent Dr. Toy L. Watts. “However, there is no denying that Laurel Magnet School took on a new mission when Dr. (Kiana) Pendleton arrived. Leadership matters.

“When we looked at the previous state assessment numbers, our magnet school used to have proficiency percentages in the 30′s and 40′s. LMSA is now consistently delivering proficiency percentages in the 80′s and 90′s, and that has taken a lot of hard work and buy-in from the students, staff, and parents, especially following the challenges of the pandemic.

“We expanded our district curriculum team, increased interventions and offered summer school, after-school and boot camps throughout the district to make up the ground we lost being out of the building for 17 weeks. The pandemic was extremely difficult to navigate, so having these kinds of scores to celebrate after such a stressful time is quite the reward.”

Students, faculty and staff celebrated the rankings at a school assembly.

To view the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Results Executive Summary, click HERE.

