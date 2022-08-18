Win Stuff
Laurel 2022 football schedule

Laurel Golden Tornadoes
By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Laurel

  • 8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven* – 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7 – at Natchez* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 – vs. South Jones* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 – vs. West Jones* – 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 – at Wayne County* – 7 p.m.
  • 11/5 – at Hattiesburg* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 3-5A opponent

