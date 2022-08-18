Laurel 2022 football schedule

Laurel

8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – vs. Brookhaven* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – at Natchez* – 7 p.m.

10/14 – vs. South Jones* – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. West Jones* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – at Wayne County* – 7 p.m.

11/5 – at Hattiesburg* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 3-5A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.