Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County functional optometrist said there are things our eyes weren’t meant to do, specifically staring into devices only inches from our eyes.

She explained that research shows by the year 2050, nearsightedness will be a worldwide epidemic. She added that a third of kids increase their risks of nearsightedness by spending only a couple of hours on their screens, but nearsightedness isn’t the only visual issue facing children.

For 11-year-old Kaden Zabeneh, his teacher noticed something was wrong and talked to his parents.

“Maybe four or five years ago, he had struggles focusing essentially was key,” Kaden’s Father, Malcolm Zabeneh, said.

At first, Malcolm said his son’s lack of focus was about his vision.

“But also paying attention, that’s what became the leading cause of concern to us,” Malcolm said.

Kaden’s parents brought him to Functional Optometrist Dr. Megan Lott at Belle Vue Specialty Eye Care to check his eyes. Malcolm said he was surprised by the treatment Lott recommended.

“Try vision therapy,” Malcolm said.

Lott explained how vision therapy works.

“Vision therapy retrains the eyes and the brain on how to focus properly and at what distances to focus properly,” Lott said. “When a child is looking from their notebook or their desk or computer onto a chalkboard across the room, that focusing system has to be able to bounce effectively back and forth, back and forth in a very efficient manner. Some children can not do that efficiently.”

Lott said in Kaden’s case, when the brain is working hard to see print clearly, the brain won’t target other skills needed for learning. Lott said a child might appear to have an attention problem or be distracted, but Lott said it’s a visual problem.

Vision Therapy helps stimulate the eye, brain and balance connection through exercises.

Different exercises, like wearing prism goggles to train the brain and eyes to work together, improve depth and spatial perception. Another exercise is called visual processing speed. For example, the patient briefly sees five numbers on a screen and then has to find them again in the correct sequence.

Malcolm said after months of this therapy, he noticed Kaden’s anxiety level decreased at home, and he was a different kid in the classroom.

“Reading, his comprehension improved, his ability just to pay attention,” Malcolm said.

Lott said kids could be showing other signs of visual issues like headaches, eye strain and visual fatigue, especially after screen time. She said that’s when you need to ask your doctor for a thorough evaluation of the child’s accommodative and focusing skills. This will find underlying issues not seen on a typical eye exam.

Go to https://bellevuesec.com/educational-resources/ to find more information and download the checklist.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.