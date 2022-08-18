Jefferson Davis County 2022 football schedule

Jefferson Davis County

8/26 – at Collins – 7:30 p.m.

9/2 – vs. Picayune – 7:30 p.m.

9/9 – vs. D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m.

9/16 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m.

9/23 – at Columbia – 7:30 p.m.

9/30 – at Perry Central* – 7:30 p.m.

10/7 – vs. Seminary* – 7 p.m.

10/15 – at De LaSalle (La.) – 7 p.m.

10/21 – vs. West Marion* – 7 p.m.

10/28 – at St. Stanislaus* – 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.