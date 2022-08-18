Hub City community Wiffle ball game rescheduled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The community Wiffle ball game between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department has been postponed.

Due to the weather, the City of Hattiesburg has postponed the game till next Thursday, Aug. 25, at Friendship/Eastside Park. The same agenda will apply for the new date.

The city is hosting the event to highlight the many recent upgrades made at the park through Your Penny at Work funding, the 1-cent restaurant and hotel/motel tax passed by voters in April of 2019 for parks and recreation projects.

Mayor Toby Barker will be joined by the city’s Parks and Recreation and the Hattiesburg police and fire departments to present a night of community engagement. It will include:

6 p.m. – Remarks by Mayor Barker & Ceremonial First Pitch by Pastor Joseph Scott

7 p.m. – Fire vs. Police

Immediately following – Community Game

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.