Hattiesburg schools celebrate improvements on 2021-22 MAAP scores

Hattiesburg Public Schools showed overall improvements in all Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) testing areas for the 2021-2022 school year.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Public Schools showed overall improvements in all Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) testing areas for the 2021-2022 school year.

Administered by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE), the recent MAAP results showed the percentage of Hattiesburg students scoring proficient or advanced in mathematics, English language arts (ELA), science, and United States history increased when compared to the 2020-2021 proficiency levels.

Hattiesburg scored higher than the state average in 3rd-grade, 4th-grade and 5th-grade ELA assessments; 3rd-grade, 4th-grade, 8th-grade and Algebra 1 mathematics assessments; and the 5th-grade science assessment.

Additionally, Hattiesburg High School and Hattiesburg STEAM Academy showed significant improvement in student performance compared to previous school years. Results in all subject areas surpassed pre-pandemic numbers at both schools.

Hattiesburg Superintendent Robert Williams praised the students’ and teachers’ achievement, especially in the face of all the challenges they faced over the pandemic.

“Like many schools across the nation, our students and staff faced multiple challenges as we recovered from the global pandemic,” Williams said. “Those challenges ranged from varying learning modes, increased absences, and fear of the unknown. Nevertheless, our staff and students met those challenges with a positive attitude and a willingness to make every day better than yesterday, exemplifying what it truly means to be Burg Built. We are extremely proud of the work of our students, staff, parents, and community.”

Accountability grades for the 2021-22 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sep. 29.

To view the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Results Executive Summary, click HERE.

