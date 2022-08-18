Fraud uncovered in recently-ended RAMP program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A lawyer for the United States Northern District of Mississippi said Thursday that a recently-discovered racket in Clarksdale had exploited a COVID-born relief program for $81,505.

The discovery dovetailed with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ Aug. 3 announcement that the state would not take any more applications for Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program after Aug. 15.

“(Thursday’s) announcement is more proof that Mississippi made the right call by ending RAMP,” Reeves said. “Not only did this program run astray of its original intent, but we saw an increasing number of potentially fraudulent applications.

While some Democrat politicians lambasted our decision, the discovery of this fraud scheme further justifies terminating the program.”

According to court documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, of Clarksdale devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false and fraudulent rental assistance applications with Mississippi Home Corporation as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Re4lief and Economic Security Act.

Saffold admitted to falsely claiming to be the landlord of 12 individuals to obtain backrent and future rental assistance for individuals affected by the COVID pandemic.

Saffold also attempted to obtain funds on behalf of nine others, but the scheme was detected by MHC fraud control personnel before the funds were distributed.

“The CARES Act programs, particularly the RAMP program, were intended to help families struggling to maintain their housing because of the pandemic,” United States Attorney Clay Joyner said. “Unfortunately, far too many individuals like the defendant abused these programs for their own personal benefit.”

“Our office continues to prosecute violations of any CARES Act program —PPP, EIDL, RAMP, Employee Retention Credits, and others—in an effort to recover as many stolen taxpayer dollars as possible.”

Saffold entered a civil consent judgment for actual damages plus penalties in the total amount of $101,311.50, before U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock last week.

“We will continue to work with our state and federal partners to make sure emergency assistance gets into the hands of the people that need it for safe, decent, affordable housing,” MHC Executive Director Scott Spivey. “I’m proud of our agency’s efforts to stamp out fraud and protect the integrity of our programs.”

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or via the NCDF’s web complaint form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

The US Attorney’s press release announcing the Clarksdale investigation can be found here.

