Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22

Luke Knox
Luke Knox(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Luke Knox, a football player who spent four years at Ole Miss, died at the age of 22.

Knox transferred to Florida International to play football ahead of the 2022 season. The team announced his death Thursday morning. His cause of death was not announced.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” FIU coach Mike MacIntyre said in a statement. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin, who coached Knox the past two seasons, also offered his condolences.

“The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke’s spirit. I know he is with God now,” Kiffin wrote.

Knox’s brother Dawson also attended Ole Miss and is preparing for his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott offered his condolences and said the franchise will offer support to the Knox family.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time. We’re right there with him and supporting him and his family and just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. So we love him, and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning,” McDermott said.

