Driver walks away from Forrest County wreck

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a one-vehicle accident Thursday in Perry County resulted n no injuries.(WMC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right, causing it to overturn, MHP said.

No injuries were reported, MHP said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

