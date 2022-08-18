Driver walks away from Forrest County wreck

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right, causing it to overturn, MHP said.

No injuries were reported, MHP said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.