Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds

WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.
WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.(Sean Pavone via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic.

But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state.

WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this year.

The personal finance website compared 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. Those categories included the cost of living, job opportunities, education quality and safety.

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts was the No. 1 overall state, closely followed by New Jersey and New York. Idaho and Virginia rounded out the report’s top five.

Adam McCann, a financial writer with WalletHub, shared that Mississippi was ranked the lowest on the report, coming in at No. 50 overall. Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five states.

Some other key findings in the report were Iowa and Nebraska had the lowest housing costs in the country, while California and Hawaii had some of the highest prices.

Maine was found to have the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents. New Hampshire had the lowest share of residents living in poverty, while South Dakota was said to have the shortest average commute time.

The entire WalletHub report can be found here.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
The City of Hattiesburg passed an ordinance on Tuesday allowing golf carts to be driven on some...
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
William Carey move in day
William Carey welcomes new students to campus on Move-In Day
Lamar County Belle Vue Specialty Eye Care Functional Optometrist, Dr. Megan Lott, said there...
Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Woman says it was her and R. Kelly in key video at 2008 trial