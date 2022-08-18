Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

08/18 Ryan’s “Stormy” Thursday Morning Forecast

Thunderstorms move in early for this Thursday morning, and they aren’t in any hurry to leave.
08/18 Ryan’s “Stormy” Thursday Morning Forecast
08/18 Ryan’s “Stormy” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

As promised today is going to be a bit of a rainy one. Actually, more than a “bit,” it’s going to be a very wet and stormy Thursday. Also Friday as well, but we’ll get to that later...like tomorrow, lol. For today, we’ve already seen one of our first “round” of active weather today. A strong cluster of thunderstorms was severe warned early this morning due to gusting winds in excess of 60 mph and small hail. We do have a “very low” risk of severe weather for the southern half of the Pine Belt today, so these stronger storms are possible but will be few and far between. Still...if you hear thunder in your area, just whip out your phone with your WDAM Weather App on it and see if there are any warnings in your area. If you don’t have it, go get it! It’s free, so just search “WDAM Weather” on your Apple or Android device and pick it up. The best feature is, if you’re geographically inside a severe warning, your app will alert you. That way, you can asses your risk and act appropriately without receiving constant warnings for other counties/cities. Again, these severe storms will be rare, but that doesn’t mean it’s all gentle showers. Even a “normal” thunderstorm brings heavy rain and lightning, both of which can be deadly/damaging. Be sure to drive slowly today as every road you encounter will be damp and could have flooding issues.

The rain continues similarly into tomorrow, but thankfully the weekend is looking less rainy. I can only say “less” because even though we’ll see plenty of sun, we’ll also be getting right back to our “afternoon activity” pattern.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

Latest News

08/18 Ryan’s “Stormy” Thursday Morning Forecast
08/18 Ryan’s “Stormy” Thursday Morning Forecast
(Source: NOAA)
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American...
WDAM's Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/17
Rain chances are on the way up as we end the work week