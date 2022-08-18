08/18 Ryan’s “Stormy” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

As promised today is going to be a bit of a rainy one. Actually, more than a “bit,” it’s going to be a very wet and stormy Thursday. Also Friday as well, but we’ll get to that later...like tomorrow, lol. For today, we’ve already seen one of our first “round” of active weather today. A strong cluster of thunderstorms was severe warned early this morning due to gusting winds in excess of 60 mph and small hail. We do have a “very low” risk of severe weather for the southern half of the Pine Belt today, so these stronger storms are possible but will be few and far between. Still...if you hear thunder in your area, just whip out your phone with your WDAM Weather App on it and see if there are any warnings in your area. If you don’t have it, go get it! It’s free, so just search “WDAM Weather” on your Apple or Android device and pick it up. The best feature is, if you’re geographically inside a severe warning, your app will alert you. That way, you can asses your risk and act appropriately without receiving constant warnings for other counties/cities. Again, these severe storms will be rare, but that doesn’t mean it’s all gentle showers. Even a “normal” thunderstorm brings heavy rain and lightning, both of which can be deadly/damaging. Be sure to drive slowly today as every road you encounter will be damp and could have flooding issues.

The rain continues similarly into tomorrow, but thankfully the weekend is looking less rainy. I can only say “less” because even though we’ll see plenty of sun, we’ll also be getting right back to our “afternoon activity” pattern.

