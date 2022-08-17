Win Stuff
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing

The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind Lowe’s Home Improvement off U.S. 98 in Lamar County at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.(None)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a shooting in Lamar County Sunday evening has been identified.

According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the man was identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Cooley.

One woman was also wounded during the shooting. Her condition is not known at this time.

According to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind Lowe’s Home Improvement off U.S. Highway 98 in Lamar County at 5:17 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, the case is being investigated as a homicide, but officials are still looking at all possibilities.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. They are working with other law enforcement groups on the case.

