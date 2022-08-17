Win Stuff
USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work

By Taylor Curet
Aug. 16, 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss head coach Will Hall has talked all summer about how much deeper the Golden Eagles are this season and he believes that depth extends to the defensive line.

USM welcomes several Southeastern Conference transfers like Armondous Cooley and Jalen Williams, mixed with returners like Kristin Booth and Josh Ratcliff.

Jones College transfer Jordyn Mahaffey said the depth chart seems to change every day as every guy pushes each other in practice.

Defensive line coach Brandon Lacy does a good job of getting the most out of his unit, too.

“I think the biggest thing is [Lacy] sets us to a standard,” Mahaffey said. “He expects greatness and I agree with that. I like that because I expect greatness from myself as I think the rest of our D-line does. He pushes us extremely hard, I think more than any other position group.”

“Big thing is this, we want guys that want to come out here and compete every day,” Lacy said. “We’ve got that now. Second thing is we want to be a group. And there’s four things we kind of live by that are our core values. One, we want to play with fanatical effort. Two, we want to be the most physical team that we play against – meaning our offensive line. We want to give our offensive line the best look we can every day and be physical. Three, we want to be focused, we never want to beat ourselves. And four, we want to have fun. That’s why you see us celebrating out there. And we feel like we’re establishing that.”

