UPDATE: Missing Jasper Co. boy believed to be with mother

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been nearly 48 hours since the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a missing-endangered child alert for nine-year-old Josh Smith of Bay Springs.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, MBI released the name, description and picture of Josh Smith’s mother, Mary Kristina Smith, who goes by Kristina.

MBI said Josh Smith was last seen with his mother in a 2005 gray Nissan Armada, license plate JAB6759.

Kristina Smith, 38, is a white female with blue eyes and brown hair. She stands 5 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs around 174 lbs.

Josh Smith, 9, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 4 ft. 3 in tall and weighs around 100 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Josh Smith, Mary Smith or the 2005 Armada should contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.

