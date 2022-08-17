Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of its own, after a trooper ended up hydroplaning off Interstate 59 Tuesday night.(WMC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road.

A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when the vehicle left the highway.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m.
HPD investigating Monday night shooting

Latest News

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families on the University of Southern...
Blood drive to be tucked into vets’ ‘Welcome Back’
Otwane, 24, is a former Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Transfer Scholarship recipient, who...
Former PRCC student returns as coding technology instructor
The Highway 49 entrance ramp to State Route 67 and SR 67 exit ramp to Highway 49 in Harrison...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: State Route 67 exit ramp, Hwy 49 entrance ramp closed until 4 p.m.