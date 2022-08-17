Win Stuff
‘Taste of the South’ Food Truck Festival returning to Hub City on Oct. 1

A lineup of food trucks and live music will be announced through Fairley’s Wings and More and the Hattiesburg Jaycees’ social media pages.(Hattiesburg Jaycees, Fairley's Wings and More)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food vendor registration is open as the Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings and More are partnering once again for the 2nd Annual “Taste of the South” Food Truck Festival.

The event will take place on Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The committee is looking forward to having local food talents and music artists from around the Southern region to Main Street Hattiesburg.

A lineup of food trucks and live music will be announced through Fairley’s Wings and More and the Hattiesburg Jaycees’ social media pages.

Registration for food vendors and food trucks is currently open on Eventbrite. Spaces for food vendors, food trucks, tents and trailers, and their prices are listed below:

  • Food vendors (10x10 or 12x12 tent space) - $50 per space
  • Food trucks (10x20 space) - $75 per space
  • Tent and trailers (no larger than 10x20) - $75
  • Oversized food trucks (larger than 10x20) $50
  • Multiple sponsorship levels are available as well.

Any questions on registration can be sent to the Hattiesburg Jaycees at hattiesburgjaycees@gmail.com.

