Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Rain chances are on the way up as we end the work week

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/17
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few storms. A few storms will be overnight as lows bottom out in the mid 70s.

Scattered t-storms will be possible throughout the day tomorrow as highs top out into the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will linger on Friday as a front sags into Mississippi. This will keep our rain chances high, which in turn, will keep us a little cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will continue into early next week as highs reach the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/17
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/17
08/17 Ryan’s “More Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/17 Ryan’s “More Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/17 Ryan’s “More Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast
08/17 Ryan’s “More Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/16
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/16