Rain chances are on the way up as we end the work week

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few storms. A few storms will be overnight as lows bottom out in the mid 70s.

Scattered t-storms will be possible throughout the day tomorrow as highs top out into the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will linger on Friday as a front sags into Mississippi. This will keep our rain chances high, which in turn, will keep us a little cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms will continue into early next week as highs reach the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.