Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson

By Taylor Curet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - With three station championships in five years, Jefferson Davis County is beginning to get used to the feeling.

But 2022 is an entirely new year with new challenges for the Jaguars.

“We can’t live in the past,” said Jefferson Davis head coach Lance Mancuso. “Every year it’s a new team. I’m sure there’s a lot of football teams that want to be where we were last year.”

“One thing we keep in our heads is that was last year’s team and this year’s team is nothing yet,” said Jefferson Davis senior running back/linebacker Nick Thompson. “So we keep that in our head to make sure we motivate us to be back in this same position again at the end of this year.”

Thompson is a three-year starter for the Jaguars, rushing for 700 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

While he prefers to play running back, Thompson’s happy to help the team in any way he can. “Me knowing that I can contribute on both sides of the ball, I’m going to give it my all,” Thompson said. “As a senior this is the last go-round so gotta make the most of it.”

“He’s been overshadowed by a lot of guys but he’s that guy that’s an every-down guy – been there, done that,” Mancuso said. “He’s been in the program, knows what to expect. He’s just a high character young man and we expect nothing less from him this year.”

It’s Thompson’s turn to take the torch and ignite Jeff Davis County as the summer winds down and fall football returns.

“Our coaches, they pushed us all summer,” Thompson said. “Every single day, 6:30 in the morning we up after it. I had to step up over the summer to keep everybody motivated and push everybody harder so we can come together as one and be able to hold that title up again.”

“You lose such leaders as we had last year, I think this group right now is just trying to find itself,” Mancuso said. “Most importantly, we’re just looking for toughness and attitude. We’re just trying to develop the identity of what this team will be this upcoming season.”

