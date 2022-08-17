Petal School District welcomes Causey to the Board of Trustees

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District welcomes the newest member to its Board of Trustees.

Jana Causey joined the Petal Panthers in place of former board member Greg Bullock, who was appointed to the board in 2016.

According to the district, Bullock resigned because he and his wife are relocating to their farm in another county.

Causey, however, is no stranger to the Friendly City, with multiple involvements in community organizations.

She currently serves as the president of the Petal Children’s Task Force, a member of the Petal Excel by 5 Coalition, vice president for Forrest County Campus, Allied Health and Nursing at Pearl River Community College and vice president of the Petal Sports Association.

“It’s a real honor to have the opportunity to serve on this board of the number one school district in the state,” said Causey. “I’ve lived in Petal pretty much my whole life, and we have a great administration here that cultivates our students. And our goal is to provide a safe and secure environment that’s very inclusive, that provides all the services a student may need - whether it might be special services or might be for accelerated services. So, it’s our goal to make sure we reach every student.”

Causey will complete the remainder of Bullock’s term, which ends in February 2026.

