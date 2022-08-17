Natchez Trace to get $54.3 million, 83-mile facelift

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - The Federal Highway Administration announced Wednesday that it was providing millions to resurface, restore and rehabilitate more than 80 miles along Mississippi’s historic Natchez Trace.

The FHWA, which falls under the umbrella of the United States Department of Transportation, is providing $54.3 million to the National Park Service for safety improvement on 83 miles of The Trace.

The project also will improve safety by installing audible pavement markings and meet the transportation needs of multiple underserved communities.

“Millions of visitors travel along the Natchez Trace Parkway each year and support economic activity in the surrounding areas,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The grant we’re providing to the National Park Service will bring safer travel and better access to recreational opportunities and natural and cultural resources along this parkway and help create good-paying construction jobs to get the work done.”

Funding for the grant is being made possible through FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Project program and reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s focus on serving tribal communities.

The program provides federal funding for construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation of transportation options that are situated within, adjacent to or provide access to federal or tribal lands.

“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re now modernizing more of the infrastructure that creates opportunity in tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made significant changes to the program by increasing annual authorizations from $100 million to $355 million and ensuring tribal transportation facilities receive 50 percent of the appropriated funds.

Critically, tribes can apply for funding at 100 percent federal share with no matching requirement, a historic barrier for tribal access to infrastructure funding.

A project of national significance is typically a higher cost project that federal land management agencies and tribal governments cannot normally afford to build because the project would exhaust their financial resources.

A project of national significance also has to:

Be considered important to the well-being of the area where the project is located and surrounding community

Supports safe access to popular recreation destinations such as National Parks

Provides critical transportation support for hospitals and schools on tribal lands.

The Federal Highway Administration has worked closely with the National Park Service for decades to improve infrastructure in and around national parks, such as the Natchez Trace Parkway.

That partnership has grown since the 2020 passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which provided funding to improve and expand recreation opportunities in national parks and other public lands.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.