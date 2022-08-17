Merit Health Wesley announces new CEO

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley has announced Todd J. Blanchard, MHA, FACHE, as chief executive officer effective Sept. 19, 2022.

Blanchard comes to Merit Health from Willis-Knighton Health System, located in Shreveport, La., where he served as an administrator for the past 12 years. He most recently served as vice president of operations at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, a 166-bed hospital with a medical group of 158 employed physicians.

Blanchard brings more than 25 years of diverse hospital leadership to his new role.

“We have experienced significant growth over the last several years, and we are excited about the future and the impact Todd will have on Merit Health Wesley and (the) communities we serve,” said Gardner Fletcher, M.D., board of trustees chairman. “Todd has had much success developing strong, collaborative relationships with employees and physicians at the hospitals where he has served, leading to consistent improvement in patient satisfaction, volume growth and quality of care.”

Blanchard has expertise in operations and clinical management. He has developed and implemented strategies that have grown volumes and improved hospital throughput and has played a key role in providing oversight and direction for capital improvement initiatives.

“I am excited for this opportunity to work with and serve the exceptional team at Merit Health Wesley,” said Blanchard. “Among my top priorities are quality and safety, employee engagement and patient experience. I also look forward to getting involved in the community.”

Blanchard is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in finance. He earned his Master of Hospital Administration from Washington University School of Medicine, in St. Louis, Mo.

Blanchard will relocate to the Pine Belt with his wife, Ellen, and their three children.

