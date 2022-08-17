Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields

Mayor Johnny Magee said the sportsplex is gearing up to build more fields - this time for softball.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields.

Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series.

In order to host more large-scale events, Mayor Johnny Magee said the sportsplex is gearing up to build more fields - this time for softball.

“We’re coming to finish the four other fields,” said Magee. “It started out as an eightplex. We completed four fields so that we would have enough fields for our world series last year. So, we rushed and got the four fields done. We still have four more fields to complete.”

The fields will also include all new equipment, making Laurel ready to host more teams and tournaments.

“We’ll have new press boxes, new fields, new fencing, parking lots and everything,” said Magee.

With construction underway, Magee hopes to make Laurel the premiere destination for both baseball and softball.

“Laurel is the baseball capitol of Mississippi, and we want it to become the softball capital also,” said Magee.

The new fields should be finished by late April 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

USM students got to play with puppies and have some popsicles during Monday and Tuesday's...
Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM
What’s better than having a popsicle on a hot summer day? How about playing with puppies, too?
Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM
HPD wants the public to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave a purse...
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
The City of Hattiesburg Administration and Urban Development departments presented budget...
Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget